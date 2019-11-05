Broadsign Adds Clear Channel’s Digital Inventory To Its Reach OOH Platform

DOOH-focused software firm Broadsign has done a nice partnership deal that has Clear Channel Outdoor making its USA digital OOH inventory available via the Montreal company’s programmatic supply-side platform Reach.

The integration means Reach’s inventory now exceeds 35,000 screens across the U.S. Clear Channel’s installed base includes 1,600 digital bulletins, posters, spectaculars and transit shelters across 26 markets, and the media company is also in 50 international and regional airports.

“DOOH inventory fragmentation has become a massive barrier to the industry’s growth, so partnering with a market leader like Clear Channel Outdoor to bring more premium inventory into a centralized solution like Reach represents a step in the right direction,” says Adam Green, GM and SVP, Broadsign Reach. “It helps cut out a lot of the clutter typically involved in integrating DOOH buys into omnichannel campaigns, while expanding the audience that media buyers can reach.”

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.