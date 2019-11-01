Pizza Outlet Fails To Launch Its Digital Signage

Stuff fails. Connectors work loose. Software hangs. It all happens.

But this is still pretty bad. An industry friend sent along this image from last night, when he was picking up a pizza at a Domino’s in the US Northeast.

One screen out. The other in some sort of Failure To Launch mode with its “Experience Launcher.” A screen listing to one side, like it is taking on water.

He tells me it has been like this for a week.

Bad all the way around, but picking up Domino’s pizza twice in a week. THAT is truly scary!

