Coates Starts Marketing Sleek Self-Service Kiosks For QSR

The Aussie-based, QSR-focused digital signage and retail solutions firm Coates Group has started marketing a self-service screen it says pushes the boundaries on kiosk design.

Called the K2, presumably named after the lofty, hard-to-climb Himalayas peak, the touchscreen unit looks like a big, sleek tablet with a payment unit at its bottom.

“The release of our new K2 Kiosk has seen Coates take an exciting step toward a design direction that moves away from the more traditional block-style kiosks of today. The design direction is shaped by a more minimalist approach to tones, lines and curves, creating a more polished profile,” says Wes Fagan, Global Head of Design and Hardware.

The unit has a durable, recyclable single-formed 9mm aluminum shell around a 24-inch Elo PCAP touchscreen. “The woodgrain finish pole complements the anodized shell and integrates with its modern aesthetic that redefines the industry benchmark.”

While boundary-pushing design was a priority, consideration of the customer ordering journey was at the forefront. Though concealed within the sleek shell, the printer and scanner are located strategically to replicate the placement of a customer’s hand during a human exchange.

A visible payment shelf that can accommodate a range of payment devices indicates the transactional nature of the kiosk, but is located on an angled recess to offer privacy. Function and form carry equal importance, resulting in an inviting kiosk that redefines and simplifies the self-ordering landscape.

The unit runs off an i5 Intel NUC, and has a Zebra Technologies printer and scanner. It has four mounting configurations – wall, single freestanding, double freestanding and counter.

Admittedly, I don’t allocate many of my very finite brain cells to studying kiosk design, but can say in broad strokes that a lot of what’s out there is indeed big and bulky. Even the McDonald’s self service units are on the big side (McD’s is a big Coates client).

I’ve no idea if consumers are more likely to use something that looks sleek and sexy (if that’s possible with kiosks), but certainly you want a restaurant’s main ordering area to look good, and kiosks that might look more at home in a parking garage lobby or bus terminal are not the answer.

Slimmer units also open up the sightlines, which can be important for guest experience and store ops (ie security).

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.