DSE Opens Registration For 2020; Offers 20% Off Conference Pkgs For Early-Birds

Registration has now opened for the 2020 edition of Digital Signage Expo (DSE), which is set for March 31 – April 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Atlanta-based show organizers say DSE 2020 will offer more than 100 educational opportunities, including 12 pre- and post-show events, 21 industry-specific peer networking luncheon roundtables, 32 general conference sessions, 52 free on-floor workshops, and a program of study to ensure certification renewal in cooperation with the Digital Signage Experts Group.

What’s new?

The return of educational tracks for key verticals

Opening Keynote

Content + Experience (C+X) Theater

DOOH Marketplace

One, Two, Three and Four Day Conference Package Pricing, with prices ranging from $500 to $1,500

The show is priming its registration pump by offering an early bird discount of 20% on conference packages: For one week only from Oct. 28 to 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 1, you can register using the promo code LAUNCH20 for 20 percent off the purchase of any conference package. The offer cannot be combined with any other discount or used on a la carte items.

Registration is available online at www.dse2020.com.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.