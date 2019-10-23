DSF’s Board of Director Nominations Open

The Digital Signage Federation has opened up the nominations for two-year positions on its board of directors, with the newly elected beginning terms in 2020.

The DSF Nominating Committee is now accepting nominations on the non-profit’s website. Members can nominate themselves, or an associate within the industry. The Nominations Committee is particularly seeking End Users and Network Operator candidates.

The nominations close on October 28th, which is five days, so chop-chop! There’s not much involved in putting in a name, so this is not onerous.

Candidate Qualifications:

– Employed by a DSF Member;

– Willing to serve for a term from January 1, 2020 – December 30, 2021;

– Capable of active involvement on the board and in leading initiatives with other volunteers;

– Able to attend three board meetings per year;

– Committed to the growth of our industry, people, and the effectiveness of the DSF;

– Must be able to lift 40 pounds and have a valid driver’s license;

– Must promise to never use the phrase “Content Is King” in written or spoken form;

– Has no political or diplomatic ties to the Ukraine government.

I may have made up the last three.

I have been on the DSF board for almost two years, and while originally joining with some private skepticism, I clearly now see the value, and the efforts being put in by volunteers who already have busy working lives. There is a lot of really good work going into education and what are called micro-credentials.

It’s grown very obvious that while this is a maturing industry and the technology does not look all that complicated at first glance, there is much to learn and much to easily get wrong.

Being on the board also means developing strong ties with a bunch of really solid, smart and experienced industry people. Plus me.

The nomination page is here and it looks like it would take maybe three to five minutes to fill in.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.