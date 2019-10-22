PEI’s ScreenScape Releases Total Overhaul Of Long-Running CMS Platform

ScreenScape Networks has released ScreenScape5, what it calls a wholesale reinvention of its cloud-based digital signage CMS solution.

V5 is a complete overhaul of the longtime platform, says ScreenScape CEO Mark Hemphill, representing customer feedback, more than two years of design and development work, and extensive beta testing.

“The project gave us a special opportunity to reflect on the past ten years in business and everything we’ve learned about what customers need and don’t need to be successful in digital signage,” says Hemphill. “Taking advantage of the latest in modern software development techniques, we took those lessons and applied them in the creation of a brand new platform — one that delivers additional business value that we think is unrivaled in the industry.”

Based in Prince Edward Island, in Canada’s Maritimes region, ScreenScape has been offering a SaaS CMS for at least a decade, aimed primarily at the SMB market.

V5 of its software, says the company, offers a new UX, new style choices and screen layouts, a more media templates, and faster, smoother animations.

“ScreenScape5 users can connect their accounts to Dropbox, Google Drive, Instagram, Facebook, and other data sources. Users can also incorporate stock assets from a ScreenScape-curated media library into their own media.”

ScreenScape5 also has:

new capabilities for setting up a digital sign by smartphone;

a Google-inspired sharing model that turns the management of a digital signage network into a multi-party collaborative process;

enhanced security;

and short cuts for managing large sets of media across large scale networks.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.