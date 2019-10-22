Nutrislice Bridges Menuboard Solutions With Foodservices Tech Provider CBORD

Foodservice-focused digital signage service provider Nutrislice has done an interesting deal with a tech solutions provider to integrate with a company that does loyalty cards and online/mobile ordering for the same vertical.

Denver-based Nutrislice is tying in its system with CBORD’s GET Campus Card and Foodservice Suite, which will by Q1 2020 allow students to pre-order and pay for meals with their campus card, while operators will be able to “extend the digital reach of their nutrition programs without any additional data entry” to CBORD tools.

Nutrislice primarily does menu board solutions, having developed with the idea of fighting childhood obesity by relaying nutritional information in K-12 schools. It has since grown into a broader foodservice solution, with more than 17,000 locations worldwide using the company’s digital menus, ordering and signage solutions.

This tie-in will allow Ithaca, NY-based CBORD’s customers to move from static menus and chalkboard signs to interactive signage, online menus and pre-ordering capabilities. “Diners will benefit from nutrition and allergen details, allowing them to view ingredients, nutrient data, and carbohydrate counts for all menu items.”

