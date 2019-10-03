Home To Raptors, Leafs Upgrades Its LED Screen Used For Public Viewing

This is the new direct view LED board facing out to sports fans and local office workers outside the Toronto arena that’s home to both the Maple Leafs hockey team and NBA champion Raptors.

The new LG-made screen at a plaza called Maple Leaf Square is 62 feet by 35 feet – 37 per cent larger than the old screen that’s been used for the last few years as a marketing tool and a live game screen for fans who couldn’t get (or maybe afford) tickets for the match.

It went live yesterday, ahead of the Leafs’ first home game of the season, and it marked the “start of a renewed partnership between LG and MLSE (owners of both teams), which makes LG the exclusive Consumer Electronics Partner of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors.”

The LG LED screen is 168 stacked and tiled cabinets. The pixel pitch was not provided in the PR, but looking over the company’s web page devoted to outdoor LED, it would be somewhere between P6 and P10 (probably 6mm, given the screen’s proximity to viewers).

Very nice. Media screens of this scale and sharpness, for viewing games, makes sense for major sports venues that are centrally located or amidst entertainment districts. Not so much for arenas built out in the ‘burbs.

Anybody who watched the NBA Finals this spring would have seen huge crowds gathered at that Toronto plaza, watching the Raptors play inside the building, or in Oakland.

