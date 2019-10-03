Geopath Gets OOH Industry Sign-Off To Formally Launch Data-Driven Insights Platform

Geopath has received the out of home industry’s sign-off and formally launched its Insights platform, touted as the industry currency for Out Of Home audience measurement.

The not-for-profit organization, which is governed by a board representing the entire OOH ecosystem – including advertisers, media agencies, and out-of-home media – first launched Insights as a beta platform in 2018.

Developed in collaboration with the OOH industry, Geopath says Insight’s methodology provides more than 8,000 unique audience profiles, with additional segments being added on a regular basis.

Insights, says Geopath, aggregates anonymous data from hundreds of millions of mobile devices, connected cars and GPS sources allowing for precise analysis across the millions of OOH assets audited and measured by the organization. The information allow buyers and sellers to analyze and target OOH audiences on the basis of holistic, transparent and independent metrics.

“This is a defining moment for the out-of-home industry at a time when it is one of the fastest growing segments of advertising,” says Kym Frank, President of Geopath. “I applaud the OOH industry for listening to the needs of the advertisers and making an investment in the state-of-the-art, accountable metrics needed to power a smarter marketplace.”

“At the ANA, we champion innovative, responsible, and transparent use of data to drive deeper consumer engagement,” says Association of National Advertisers CEO and Geopath Board Member Bob Liodice. “We congratulate the OOH industry for providing more accountable, precise, third-party audience metrics to their brand partners.”

To assist the industry with implementation of Geopath Insights as the industry’s currency, the organization launched a comprehensive Learning Lab where members can receive training and certification on all of Geopath’s offerings.

Additionally, Geopath worked collaboratively with its Futures Council, comprised of emerging thought leaders from the OOH industry, to develop a set of Best Practices, Standards, and Protocols for planning, buying, and selling OOH with the new currency.

The guidelines are available for download at Geopath.org.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.