Daniel Griffin Of Userful Talks Video Walls And AV Over Networks

Like a lot of people in the digital signage industry, I tend to think about video walls in terms of the display hardware, and what’s running on those big beautiful screens. I know precious little about what’s happening behind the wall to ensure it all looks good.

Userful has been making waves for a few years now by offering a software-driven product that drives visuals accurately to screens, and allows for the sort of flexibility and instant switches that are needed in scenarios like control rooms.

While traditional video wall systems can tend to have a lot of often expensive hardware and software to control the screen and send pixels where they need to be, Userful has been marketing products that are now cloud-based and require minimal hardware.

I spoke with Daniel Griffin, the company’s VP of Marketing and a company long-timer. We talked about how Userful came about and about a business that’s still known for video walls, but is finding its way into other aspects of visual communications around workplaces because of its AV over networks capabilities.

Subscribe to this podcast: iTunes * Google Play * RSS

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.