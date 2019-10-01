Registration Opens For 2020 Version Of ISE In Amsterdam

Registration has opened now for 2020 edition of Integrated Systems Europe, set for the RAI Amsterdam on Feb. 11-14.

For the unfamiliar, this is the biggest pro AV show on the planet in terms of attendance counts and sheer footprint. The event venue has numerous inter-connected halls and digital signage vendors fill a big one, while most of the major display companies have stands in other halls closer to the main entrance. Samsung has its own hall.

Like InfoComm, the show covers a lot of categories and there are entire halls or big swaths of space devoted to building automation and audio and so on, but there is nonetheless a lot to see.

As for what’s up this year, ISE says in a press release today:

Renowned for its world-class speakers, the Opening Address will take place in the RAI Forum on Monday 10 February, the evening before the exhibition opens. The Address will be given by Duncan Wardle, formerly Head of Innovation and Creativity at Disney, who specialises in helping companies release the creativity within their workforces. Among his blue-chip clients are brands such as Apple, Coca-Cola, Ford and McKinsey.

Attendees are invited to ‘Learn. Discover. Be Inspired’ with ISE 2020’s unsurpassed programme of conferences and professional development sessions, spearheaded by AVIXA and CEDIA, ISE’s co-owning trade associations. The programme encompasses the widest range of technologies and vertical market sectors ever offered at ISE.

AVIXA is hosting two highly regarded half-day conferences: the AVIXA Higher Ed AV Conference, produced in association with SCHOMS and EUNIS; and the AVIXA Enterprise AV Conference, produced in association with AV User Group.

“At ISE 2020, AVIXA’s education programme will explore where the AV industry is heading by revealing growth opportunities, technology trends, and emerging markets,” said AVIXA Chief Executive Officer Dave Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD. “For one week in one city, ISE brings together thousands of AV professionals – from individuals beginning their careers to industry experts – to learn from each other to continue to push the industry forward.”

CEDIA will be offering a four-day professional development programme featuring numerous subject experts. Commencing with its new Cybersecurity Workshop at the Hotel Okura, the association will host a full set of paid-for education sessions in the Elicium building; attendees can once again take advantage of an All Access Pass.

In addition, ISE 2020 sees the launch of the CEDIA Design & Build Conference, aimed at architects, interior designers and other design & build professionals in the residential space.

Tabatha O’Connor, CEDIA Global President and CEO, commented: “At ISE 2020, we’re bringing a whole host of new initiatives to make CEDIA education and training more accessible than ever before. Not only is ISE the perfect destination to enhance industry knowledge, but it is the perfect meeting point to connect with new and existing CEDIA Members, and to discover the global trends likely to impact upon our residential industry. We’re looking forward to returning to Amsterdam in February for another inspiring show.”

Reflecting the show’s increasing relevance to end-users of AV technology, the ISE 2020 conference programme is more extensive than ever, with no fewer than 13 events taking place across the week of the show. All the conferences held at ISE 2019 will return, while new for 2020 is the Control Rooms Summit ISE, produced in association with the International Critical Control Rooms Association.

Other confirmed show features include:

The ISE Main Stage, which will offer free-to-attend high-level thought leadership sessions produced by ISE, AVIXA, CEDIA and AV Magazine. It will relocate to Hall 14 for ISE 2020

Hall 14’s new Innovation Zone, highlighting young companies with cutting-edge solutions

A projection mapping extravaganza on the RAI complex

The Inavation Awards, which is moving to the centrally located Beurs van Berlage

ISE’s Stand Design Awards, independently organised by EXHIBITOR magazine and judged by an international panel of experts.

Invidis is having another Digital Signage Summit and the annual global Digital Signage Awards, which Sixteen:Nine is a main sponsor, is on that week.

This is the last year for Amsterdam, with the show outgrowing the RAI. The 2021 show, and ones after that, are moving to a big event venue in Barcelona. I love Amsterdam, but it will be sunnier and warmer in mid-winter on the Mediterranean, and Catalonia has Lionel Messi and amazing food.

