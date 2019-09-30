Screens Above NZ Shoe Store Hacked To Run Porn Video

If the need to lock down a public-facing digital signage display wasn’t obvious already, here’s an example from New Zealand of what happens when operators either don’t, or don’t do it well enough.

The New Zealand Herald is reporting that someone – presumably hackers – penetrated the media play-out device that drives content on the 2X2 LCD screen video wall above an Asics store in central Auckland. A video suggests just one of the two video walls was affected.

The screen ran porn material for roughly two hours on Sunday morning, before store staff showed up, saw what was on the screen, and did what was necessary to turn the thing off. The pic above shows what’s normally up on the screens at what appears to be a flagship store.

I doubt serious hackers could be bothered with juvenile monkey business like this, which might mean (totally guessing) this is one of those cases where the password was 123456 or PASSWORD.

