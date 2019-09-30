ComQi

More Hacked Signs And More Naughty Content – This Time In Detroit

A reader pointed out a second digital signage screen hack from this weekend, this one on a digital OOH highway billboard in suburban Detroit.

The big digital board was, like one in Auckland, NZ, showing porn video material.

The Detroit Free Press reports it happened late Saturday night and the racy material was up for passing motorists for 15-20 minutes.

The newspaper says the board belongs to Triple Properties, a Canadian real estate investment firm. Which makes me wonder if it actually operates the board, or just owns it and it is run and inventory sold by a media company.

Whatever the case – USE STRONG PASSWORDS!

Leave a Comment