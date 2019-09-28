Tying DOOH Screens Together Can Work For Creative, But Not When They’re Too Far Apart

Here’s an example of a digital OOH campaign that works, and doesn’t, depending on the set-up.

The luxury shoe maker Stuart Weitzman started running a campaign across New York City streets recently to promote a new fall line of boots called the MCKENZEE. I’m not sure what the connection to the boots is, other than that they’re presumably wearing MCKENZEES.

The creative has celebrity model Kendall Jenner in a tug-of-war match with dancer Lil Buck on select screens.

The campaign works pretty well on the digital displays at the entrance of Hudson Yards, where a new Stuart Weitzman store recently opened. But not so much on the streets, where the two are on different sides of wide streets, depicted on LinkNYC screens. They’re too far apart – maybe 60 feet – and I wonder how many viewers will make the visual connection.

