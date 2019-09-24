North America’s Cinema Giants Team Up On Digital Signage Management

Toronto-based Cineplex Digital Media, whose parent company is the dominant cinema chain in Canada, has done a deal to manage the digital signage network for AMC Theatres, which is the biggest cinema operator in the US and, I think, the world.

Cineplex has announced its selection “to manage and enhance AMC’s digital network at approximately 630 locations across the United States, including its box office signage, theatre menu boards and other ancillary signage.”

“As part of the partnership, CDM will deploy its Flex Experience Platform throughout AMC’s domestic theatre circuit. This proprietary platform will provide AMC with access to advanced playback features as well as maximum flexibility and control. To date, CDM has launched its FLEX Experience Platform at dozens of AMC locations.”

“As an integral part of the Cineplex ecosystem, CDM has a deep, first-hand understanding of the exhibition and food service industries and we are thrilled to have been selected to bring our expertise to this massive nationwide deployment,” says Fab Stanghieri, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cineplex Digital Media. “We look forward to expanding our relationship with AMC and working together to deliver comprehensive, versatile and data-driven solutions that not only drive value for the company but amplify the movie-going experience for its guests across the country.”

“AMC is committed to developing immersive, best-in-class content for our digital displays that effectively engages, informs and entertains our guests. Whether it’s movies, premium formats or our robust food and beverage offerings, our goal is to enhance the experience and guest satisfaction on the path to purchase,” says Stephen Colanero, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, AMC Theatres. “CDM’s digital experience platform will allow us to continuously optimize, target and scale our content strategies.”

This seems like a forehead-slappingly logical arrangement. The cinema chains have their own defined geographic turfs, and have business ties that go back many years. CDM already knows the cinema environment and would be working with the media assets for the same movie titles that run on either side of the border, so there are likely some efficiencies for production.

I had to look up Flex Experience Platform. It relates to enabling local operators to make local changes to things like menu boards.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.