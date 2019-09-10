Clever AR-To-Digital Signage Mash-Up Lets Fans Pose With NFL Pros

I was asked recently, for a podcast, where I thought augmented reality fit with digital signage, and I suggested it might often be a better fit to see AR through a big screen, rather than the little ones in our hands, stuck in front of our faces.

Here’s a fantastic example of that, introduced at the stadium that’s home to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Called Pose With The Pros, a big interactive screen on a stadium concourse invites fans to walk up, select as many as five Cowboy players, and then step back and talk a virtual group photo with them.

This video, via Twitter, shows how it works:

The AR application overlays the players around the individual or small group that steps back to take the photo, and the output is something they can share out to social channels or send to friends and family.

Very, very clever.

