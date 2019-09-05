This is an LED chandelier in the rotunda of one of the main post-security concourses at Spokane International Airport in eastern Washington state.
It’s part of modernization work at the airport, and includes a big welcome LED wall and tiled LCDs at airline counters.
The skinny LEDs are from NanoLumens.
1 thought on “Spokane’s Airport Hangs An LED Chandelier”
Stunning example of effective digital-meets-art in a commercial environment – we [creative realities] thank our Nanolumens partner for their continued trust in our installation / servicing. Congrats to the team on this wow piece.