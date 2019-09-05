Spokane’s Airport Hangs An LED Chandelier

This is an LED chandelier in the rotunda of one of the main post-security concourses at Spokane International Airport in eastern Washington state.

It’s part of modernization work at the airport, and includes a big welcome LED wall and tiled LCDs at airline counters.

The skinny LEDs are from NanoLumens.

