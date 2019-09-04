DPAA Release Speaker List For Annual NYC DOOH Summit

The DPAA has released a preliminary list of speakers and opened registration for its annual Video Everywhere Summit, which will be held on October 15 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel.

The ad industry-focused organization says the new hotel space was necessary to accommodate an anticipated record number of delegates and expanded list of exhibitors.

Speakers at the 2019 Video Everywhere Summit will include:

Tim Castree, North America CEO, GroupM

Briana O’Dea, Director, Digital Operations, Dell

George Hammer, Chief Content Officer, IBM

John Osborn, CEO, OMD

Dan Salzman, Global Head of Media, Analytics and Insights, HP

Emily Maxey, VP, Global Marketing, Adidas

Laura Martin, M.D. Media Analyst, Needham & Co.

Steve Brown, tech futurist

Lucie Fink, social media influencer

Barry Frey, DPAA President & CEO, will lead the Video Everywhere Summit and conduct one-on-one interviews with select speakers. Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Says the DPAA in its announcement:

Summit topics include the digitization of out-of-home advertising, multi-screen engagement, use of location data, programmatic and more. The 2019 Summit is expected to exceed the record 900 delegates — representing brands, agencies, programmatic platforms, out-of-home media owners, ad tech, mobile/location companies, data firms and others from the full spectrum of multi-screen advertising— who attended the 2018 event.

The Video Everywhere Summit has experienced substantial growth in delegates, sponsors and press coverage by breaking the mold of the traditional out-of-home conference model, featuring timely and high-interest topics including programmatic, direct-to-consumer, mobile tie-ups, etc., that look at out-of-home as a growing part of the overall media and advertising landscape.

A limited number of sponsorships and experiential exhibit hall space remain available for the 2019 Summit. The new venue for 2019 will accommodate twice as many exhibitors as last year’s Summit, necessitated by a waiting list of companies that were unable to participate because of space restrictions. Noah Klas, DPAA’s VP Membership, is overseeing the sponsorship and exhibit initiative.

“The excitement among our members and throughout the industry is palpable as we assemble another dynamic, news-making speaker roster for the annual Video Everywhere Summit, which has established itself as the industry’s signature event for anyone interested in all aspects of omni-channel advertising,” says Frey. “We look forward to the Summit once again being the centerpiece of New York Digital Signage Week, a tremendous confluence of events, receptions, tours, showcases and more.”