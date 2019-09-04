ANC Debuts VERSA-tile Portable LED Posters For Event Marketing

The digital signage and entertainment venue solutions provider ANC has come up with an interesting approach to temporary rental displays – a direct-view LED poster that can be doubled in height or tiled with matching units to make a video wall.

VERSA is a free-standing unit that ships in the sorts of rugged roller cases used by touring bands. “As one singular panel, the VERSA measures 9’ high by 3’ wide, while placing four panels together creates a 16:9 high-definition viewing experience. The flexibility of the unit enables an unlimited number of panels to be strung together to form a long singular canvas for any sized hallway, floor space, outdoor area, stage, walkway, or corridor. Each panel can also fold electronically to shorten the height to approximately 5’ high for locations with height restrictions.”

The units use 2.6mm pitch LED tiles for indoor applications and 3.9mm for outdoor uses. The indoor ones are at the outside bounds of what technical people would call fine pixel pitch, so things like text might look OK if the fonts are thick enough and big enough.

The units have been used for NCAA mens basketball games and at events at Pier 17, South Street Seaport, in New York City.

“The creative and commercial possibilities of VERSA are endless,” says George Linardos, CEO of ANC. “The wow factor of large format HD videoboard displays that we have long specialized in for leading sports teams, major events, and distinguished public venues is now accessible to any organization, business or brand looking to make their event or venue more immersive and experiential.”

ANC already does displays for sports venue courtsides, home plate, wayfinding, stanchions, and dasher board (hockey rink boards) displays.

Interesting. For a few years now, I’ve seen direct view LEDs touted as standalone digital posters. But most tend to be tall and skinny and about half the width of advertising posters and conventional directories. They have also tended to use lower pixel pitch modules, which makes for low rez viewing.

At 2.6mm to 3.9mm, these are actually pretty decent. I like the thinking behind being able to join four together, or whatever number, and create a pop-up video wall. I also like the ruggedized design. Most of the ones I have seen coming out of China would not last long in public scenarios.