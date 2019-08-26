That LED Barge Bobbing Around Manhattan Now Limited To Static Ads

Via Billboard Insider …

That floating LED billboard barge that’s been bobbling along the waterways surrounding Manhattan now has to comply with the same sorts of rules and regs for LED boards on New York highways.

New legislation signed by that state’s governor effectively says ads running on the screen have to be static – with no “flashing and intermittent lights.” So no video spots or animations.

Billboard Insider spoke with Ballyhoo Media CEO, Adam Shapiro, who says he’s not happy, but stresses it is a restriction, not a ban, and the barge will float on.

Interview here …

NY Times story here (paywalled)