ComQi

That LED Barge Bobbing Around Manhattan Now Limited To Static Ads

Via Billboard Insider …

That floating LED billboard barge that’s been bobbling along the waterways surrounding Manhattan now has to comply with the same sorts of rules and regs for LED boards on New York highways.

New legislation signed by that state’s governor effectively says ads running on the screen have to be static – with no “flashing and intermittent lights.” So no video spots or animations.

Billboard Insider spoke with Ballyhoo Media CEO, Adam Shapiro, who says he’s not happy, but stresses it is a restriction, not a ban, and the barge will float on.

Interview here …

NY Times story here (paywalled)

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

13-year-old blog & podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by consultant, analyst & BS filter Dave Haynes. DNA test - 90% Celt/10% Viking. 😏😜🍺
That LED Barge Bobbing Around Manhattan Now Limited To Static Ads #DOOH #NYC https://t.co/7GHgAq9PRT https://t.co/f9RWFIdqzx - 18 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Leave a Comment