DSF Mixer Draws Over-Subscribed Crowd In Chicago

Hanging out in the United Club, waiting for a flight back to my socialist paradise from O’Hare, after a couple of days with the Digital Signage Federation board and a great DSF mixer on Wednesday night.

The mixer was at NEC’s terrific new digs in a suburban office park south of O’Hare. The event drew about 140 people to an office/experience center environment filled with all kinds of displays and projectors, including a cinema projector that appeared to be about the size of a Mini Cooper. The event was supposed to cap out at 125, but some people just kinda sorta showed up – even though the thing was way, way, way out from downtown.

The speakers were from Next/Now, a Chicago experiential agency, and the Federation for Internet Alerts.

They were good, but the real treat was seeing a pile of industry friends who came in from all parts of sprawling Chicago, as well as from as far afield as Denver and Houston.

NEC’s Rich Ventura lives big, and he arranged for really good deep dish pizza (not the kind of pizza I normally like) and for a craft brewer and a craft distiller who were pouring healthy, and very good, freebie samples. Sour ale with blueberry is something I’d more typically run away from, but this was good!

Great event and the bar is now raised on these things. The next two formal DSF events are:

Coffee and Controversy in October in NYC (I am again the moderator and the key topic is definitely going to hit the controversy side of the title … more later);

December in Nashville, with details still being worked out.