ComQi

DSF Mixer Draws Over-Subscribed Crowd In Chicago

Hanging out in the United Club, waiting for a flight back to my socialist paradise from O’Hare, after a couple of days with the Digital Signage Federation board and a great DSF mixer on Wednesday night.

The mixer was at NEC’s terrific new digs in a suburban office park south of O’Hare. The event drew about 140 people to an office/experience center environment filled with all kinds of displays and projectors, including a cinema projector that appeared to be about the size of a Mini Cooper. The event was supposed to cap out at 125, but some people just kinda sorta showed up – even though the thing was way, way, way out from downtown.

The speakers were from Next/Now, a Chicago experiential agency, and the Federation for Internet Alerts.

They were good, but the real treat was seeing a pile of industry friends who came in from all parts of sprawling Chicago, as well as from as far afield as Denver and Houston.

NEC’s Rich Ventura lives big, and he arranged for really good deep dish pizza (not the kind of pizza I normally like) and for a craft brewer and a craft distiller who were pouring healthy, and very good, freebie samples. Sour ale with blueberry is something I’d more typically run away from, but this was good!

Great event and the bar is now raised on these things. The next two formal DSF events are:

  • Coffee and Controversy in October in NYC (I am again the moderator and the key topic is definitely going to hit the controversy side of the title … more later);
  • December in Nashville, with details still being worked out.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

13-year-old blog & podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by consultant, analyst & BS filter Dave Haynes. DNA test - 90% Celt/10% Viking. 😏😜🍺
.@DSFederation Mixer Draws Over-Subscribed Crowd In Chicago #digitalsignage https://t.co/4zcp8T1zrT https://t.co/spgEfrfPk5 - 8 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Leave a Comment