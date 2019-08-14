Vistar Media’s Michael Provenzano On The Rise Of Programmatic DOOH

Programmatic media buying and selling for the digital out of home marketplace has been going on for many years now, and grown a lot more sophisticated, and a lot more used.





Just as the digital OOH business has matured and expanded in the last few years, so have some of the key players – notably New York City-based Vistar Media, which has been at it now for eight years and is seeing crazy-good growth these days.

I spoke with co-founder Michael Provenzano about the online roots of his business, and how he took much of the same approach into a medium and supporting tech business that was, at the start, kind of all over the place.

We had a great chat talking about what Vistar does, why it built its own CMS, the role these days of data, and whether programmatic is the answer for media-based digital signage networks, or maybe just PART of the answer.

