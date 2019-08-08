The Empire State Building in New York has opened a 10,000 square foot museum in the 2nd floor of the building as a mechanism to reduce perceptions of long waiting lines to get to the observatories on the 86th and 102nd floors.

The museum has a pile of technology in it, most notably a gallery with 72 screens that show how the famed skyscraper has been portrayed through the years in popular culture.

There are also screens – including interactive ones – sprinkled through the nine galleries and the ticketing areas.

Diversified, based across the Hudson in New Jersey, handled the display integration.

There’s a good piece here in Building Design & Construction that goes into detail and rattles off the companies involved.

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 13 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
