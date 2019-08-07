Tom Milner On Why Clean Screens Are More Than Just An Aesthetics Issue

Much of the focus in this industry is on the hardware and software used to put digital signage networks together, and increasingly, mercifully, on content and creative.

Not that much attention gets paid to the service side of the business – installing screens and fixing devices when things go wrong. Even less attention is paid to keeping the hardware clean.

That’s what Tom Milner, and his UK-based company Service and Support, are all about, and have been for 10 years. Milner has built up his install and service business in the UK and Ireland, and more recently, built a book of business in North America for something called Pristine Screen, a service company specifically in the business of keeping screens clean, inside and out.

In this talk, we get into the roots of his business, how it has grown, and the decision to get into a spinoff business that’s all about keeping screens pristine.

