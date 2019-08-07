Broadsign, Place Exchange Combine Tech To Streamline DOOH Media Activity

Broadsign has done a tie-up with the programmatic ad exchange company Place Exchange the companies say enables digital buyers to “transact DOOH programmatically as a simple add-on to existing digital media buys.”

Combining the platforms through software integration, they say, lets Digital OOH media owners and advertisers use “a single set of digital creative assets that can be easily adapted to suit a variety of digital, mobile and DOOH destinations.”

“Broadsign has led the charge in digital out of home for many years, and has access to an incredibly robust global inventory of signage in some of the most highly trafficked locations in the world. We’re excited about the possibilities this integration brings to our vast network of digital media buyers,” says Dave Etherington, Chief Commercial Officer, Place Exchange.

Lightbox OOH Video Network (the US shopping mall media network known for many years as Adspace) is already using the combined capability. “It makes it very easy for digital marketing teams to discover, and buy DOOH media alongside other channels,” says Peter Krieger, President and Chief Operating Officer of Lightbox.

“Place Exchange has taken a novel approach to adapting the programmatic digital workflow to DOOH and we are excited to partner with them to grow the programmatic DOOH market. This integration will allow digital buyers to easily extend their campaigns onto thousands of DOOH screens across the Reach network and media owners to access thousands of digital buyers around the world,” says Adam Green, SVP and GM of Broadsign Reach.

I don’t have a particularly solid or useful opinion on this, other than easier tends to be a welcomed attribute for anybody doing complicated work. Broadsign Reach is a supply-side platform so in some respects, you’d kinda think the two companies compete. But the whole programmatic SSP/DSP/Exchange thing is a mind-maze to me (and probably many people who don’t live it every day).

Interesting note not mentioned in the PR – Place Exchange was founded by Intersection, the Google/Alphabet/Sidewalk Labs-backed company that runs the LinkNYC ad network, among other media properties.