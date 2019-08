This is a 10-metre (30-ish feet) wide interactive LCD video wall in a Shanghai subway station that is using augmented reality to get passengers excited about a lemon iced tea product.

When people stand in front of it, their faces appear on the screen in real time, adorned by lemon filters and a Vita Lemon Tea box at their mouths.

Why this excites people escapes me, but whatever … it clearly does, at least for some.

The campaign was put together for JC Decaux media inventory in that city.