Next DSF Meet And Greet Set For Aug. 14th In Chicago

The next Digital Signage Federation Meet and Greet mixer is set for two weeks from today in suburban Chicago, at NEC’s offices out in the ‘burbs.

The event on Aug. 14th – 6 to 8:30 pm CDT – will have a couple of presentations: 

NEXT/NOW will present “Rooted in Greatness” – a discussion about its work with projection-mapping on trees, as well as with the Chicago Moen showroom.

Event attendees will also have the ability to hear from Jason Bier, the President and Chairman of the Federation for Internet Alerts (FIA).  FIA has the largest nonprofit alerting network in the world for missing children, in over 30 countries and in over a dozen languages. I did a podcast with Bier last year.

Here are the key details for the evening:

Price

$15 for DSF members, end users and integrator company attendees

$25 for non-member vendors

Tickets are finite, so I wouldn’t procrastinate …

Location

NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. Training Facility

3250 Lacey Road, Ste. 500 / Downers Grove, IL 60515

Why Go?

Good content. Great networking. Drinks!

I will be there, as the DSF’s board meetings are on that day and next.

