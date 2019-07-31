NanoLumens’ Joe’ Lloyd On How Integrators View The LCD vs LED Video Wall Decision

I sometimes get white papers and research that a vendor hopes I report on or talk about, and then decide against it because the information is hopelessly skewed in favor of that vendor.

It’s a bit like those recipe pamphlets that suggest you don’t just add a cup of this, it has to be specifically the vendor’s “this.”

That’s not the case with an interesting total cost of ownership report that looks at the perceptions and attributes of LED vs LCD video walls. The report was put together by the Atlanta LED manufacturer NanoLumens, but you’d barely know Nano made the big effort to put this together.

It’s an interesting read, and a free download – albeit with the understanding the company wants to capture who all is grabbing it.

I spoke with Joe’ Lloyd, NanoLumens’ Global VP of Marketing and Business Development, who put the survey together and got it out the door. We get into the why of the survey, and what turned up in results from more than 400 respondents.

Subscribe to this podcast: iTunes * Google Play * RSS