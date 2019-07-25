Who Wants To Talk?

I’ve had three podcast interviews deferred this week for various reasons, so if I have one up next week, it has to happen soon.

There’s a running idea list I keep of people I want to talk to, but I am always open to suggestions of new interview subjects.

Most typically, the podcasts are with C-level people from companies. But I have relaxed that a bit and have been talking to others who can relate what’s going on with their companies, or most recently, I have been doing more and more chats about a subject, as opposed to a company.

Wanna talk? Or have a boss you think ought to talk? Let me know, with a quick pitch/summary.

Takes about 40 minutes. I do online. It’s painless, though I try to make people cry.

Archive is here, if you have no idea what I am going on about, or need to sell this in.