Who Wants To Talk?

I’ve had three podcast interviews deferred this week for various reasons, so if I have one up next week, it has to happen soon.

There’s a running idea list I keep of people I want to talk to, but I am always open to suggestions of new interview subjects.

Most typically, the podcasts are with C-level people from companies. But I have relaxed that a bit and have been talking to others who can relate what’s going on with their companies, or most recently, I have been doing more and more chats about a subject, as opposed to a company.

Wanna talk? Or have a boss you think ought to talk? Let me know, with a quick pitch/summary.

Takes about 40 minutes. I do online. It’s painless, though I try to make people cry.

Archive is here, if you have no idea what I am going on about, or need to sell this in.

 

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
@sixteennine

13-year-old blog & podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by consultant, analyst & BS filter Dave Haynes. DNA test - 90% Celt/10% Viking. 😏😜🍺
