Abu Dhabi Court Uses Screens To Make Proceedings Almost Totally Digital

This probably doesn’t fall into the digital signage bucket, and is much more of an AV job, but it is an interesting application of screens in a workplace.

The Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts (ADGM) in guess where is entirely digital – with witnesses, lawyers and plaintiffs able to participate in courtroom proceedings from anywhere, using advanced video conference technology.

The courtroom, which handles both civil and commercial disputes in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s financial center, requires only a judge to be present. All the court “paperwork” is digitized, leaving a paperless paper trail.

The set-up uses WyreStorm’s AV over IP solution. Case study here …

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Dave Haynes

