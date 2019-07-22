Quebec’s Lottery Corp Rolling Out Menuboard-Style Screens In Walmart Kiosks

Loto-Quebec was an early adopter for digital signage, putting screens in retail sites well more than a decade ago.

Much of what the lotteries concern does is a basic set-up in convenience stores, but like other lottery companies they try to create a larger, special purpose presence in shopping malls and heavy foot traffic retail locations like Walmarts.

This is a rendition of a new kiosk set-up Loto-Quebec is putting – using a solution from Montreal’s iGotcha Media, running on BrightSign boxes and driving Samsung QLED screens.

The kiosk is now running at several Quebec Walmarts, following on versions done in shopping malls and at the lottery company’s Montreal head office. Ultimately, there will be more than 50 of these (the image is for the one in the head office).

The kiosk design varies depending on the retail location, with some placed behind cash registers and others located in Walmart’s main aisle.

The screens have a menuboard-style layout and promote various games and jackpot totals, updated as they grow.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

13-year-old blog & podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by consultant, analyst & BS filter Dave Haynes. DNA test - 90% Celt/10% Viking. 😏😜🍺
.@yourOAAA Names IAB Exec Anna Bager To Head #OOH Media Trade Body, Taking Over From Nancy Fletcher (Who Is Retirin… https://t.co/fbDPm0BfKz - 2 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Leave a Comment