Apollo 11 Moonshot Projection-Mapped On Washington Monument

We are in the midst of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon – something I am old enough to remember following on an antenna-fed black and white TV in a Wisconsin campground.

Technology has improved just a bit in five decades, and the amazing Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC is marking the anniversary this week with a life-size projection of the Saturn V rocket on the 555-foot tall Washington Monument.

Starting Tuesday night, from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., the east face of the obelisk has had a 363-foot rocket projection-mapped on it, accompanied by a 17-minute video presentation. The display includes sound, and a 40-foot-wide countdown clock. A press release says tonight is the last night to see it.

A relatively simple projection job, but nonetheless very cool.

We are GO for the Moon. Our Saturn V projection on the Washington Monument starts tonight! See it tonight through Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 pm, and don't miss the full #GoForTheMoon show Friday and Saturday. Full details: https://t.co/As6lcyFyvT #Apollo50 pic.twitter.com/jsIyVZh7GS — National Air and Space Museum (@airandspace) July 17, 2019