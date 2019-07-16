Insurance Tech Firm Uses Digital Signage All Thru New HQ Digs

This is a nice video case study from Four Winds Interactive, which has provided the digital signage solution for another Denver company’s head office.

The insurance tech firm Vertafore has 50+ screens around its new digs – relying on FWI’s platform to push everything from event announcements and business metrics to employee recognition and culture information.

The solution varies from large single screens to video walls.

I like the content design – though it could be argued some of the material is a little wordy (people tend to glance, not stop and read).

There’s also a written case study here …