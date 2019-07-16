ComQi

Insurance Tech Firm Uses Digital Signage All Thru New HQ Digs

This is a nice video case study from Four Winds Interactive, which has provided the digital signage solution for another Denver company’s head office.

The insurance tech firm Vertafore has 50+ screens around its new digs – relying on FWI’s platform to push everything from event announcements and business metrics to employee recognition and culture information.

The solution varies from large single screens to video walls.

I like the content design – though it could be argued some of the material is a little wordy (people tend to glance, not stop and read).

There’s also a written case study here …

 

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

13-year-old blog & podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by consultant, analyst & BS filter Dave Haynes. DNA test - 90% Celt/10% Viking. 😏😜🍺
Insurance Tech Firm Uses #DigitalSignage All Thru New HQ Digs - @FWiDigitalSigns case study, with video… https://t.co/AagQFxTzt6 - 8 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Leave a Comment