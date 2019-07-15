This Screen Mount Is Ready For Battle(ships)

Montreal in the summer is awesome, but the city has so many things going on in the central district, and SOOOO much road construction, the only way to get around is walk or the Metro.

I was standing on one subway station platform last week, looking of course at the digital signage screens, when I noticed the mount system being used.

Ruggedizing the screens and mounts in public spaces is ALWAYS a good idea, but whoever put these puppies in must have taken cues from mounting weapons systems on battleships. Holy crap!

That will NOT be easily pulled down, unless the mount’s weight collapses the ceiling! Better over-engineered than under-engineered, when something is hanging over the heads of the general public.

Long view: