New Content Partnership Puts Tenant Notices On High-Rise Elevator Screens

Digital signage has been in elevators has been around longer than the term “digital signage” – but there’s still room for new things to happen in what is now, weirdly, an old medium.

The Canadian OOH media company PATTISON Onestop has done a partnership with a company called Concierge Plus to put notifications and other messaging from its web and mobile platform on elevator screens in office and residential towers.

It will do things like notify tenants of a condo that there’s a package waiting for them – via FedEX or UPS or whoever – at the admin office or other drop location.

Says the PR:

Concierge Plus’ best-in-class web and mobile-based platform are designed to make life easier for residents, tenants and property managers by increasing efficiencies, improving customer service, and automating administrative processes. With its secure, user-friendly interface Concierge Plus manages operational activities including keeping residents informed of package deliveries, resident notifications, amenity bookings, visitors and parking, and maintenance requests in a modern, digital way. Concierge Plus is the only platform that includes a full set of customizable features that tailor themselves to each building’s operational needs.

PATTISON Onestop will include Concierge Plus in its capabilities for the 1,100 buildings and more than 3,000 screens it has in high-rises across the country.

“Solidifying our market position through technological advances, both companies are focused on providing superior services for property managers and their communities,” says Christina Ogrodnick, Vice President of Commercial and Residential Development at PATTISON Outdoors.

I had my start in digital signage doing screens in elevators, so I have my head around content for screens in this environment. The service has always been positioned by the media companies like PATTISON and Captivate as an amenity for the building operators. I tend to think the phone is a better, more direct way to handle these kinds of notifications one to one, but also think these screens have a good back-up and complementary role.