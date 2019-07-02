Pro AV Gig Matchmaker AV Junction Tweaks Business Model; Now Free To Use

The Toronto area start-up that is trying to bring the gig economy to pro AV jobs has done a bit of a pivot, moving from a pay to play model to one that is now free and will go freemium.

AV Junction has announced the launch of a free web platform designed to match pre-vetted AV professionals with contract install and service gigs, as well as function as a full-time jobs board.

“AV Junction enables AV companies to search for and connect with qualified AV Professionals on a project-to-project or full-time basis, from anywhere in the world,” says founder Paul Weatherhead. “AV companies can post jobs, instantly receive matches, search a vast worldwide database of AV Pros, and send direct messages. All without a middleman and associated fees.”

The company launched in late 2017 and at that time, had a model that was built around free to trial, and then pay as you go or subscription. Now Weatherhead says the service is free, with sponsorship and advertising opportunities to be layered in. The company will also have premium plans that give you more – think free Linkedin and paid Linkedin.

Weatherhead also says the new AV Junction also offers more features and functions. Applicant searching and a ratings systems were already in place, but now the added platform features include:

Post jobs and instantly receive matching applicants who are automatically invited to apply for the job. Send Direct Messages: Send direct messages to AV pros. Check availability and ask additional questions about their skills.

Send direct messages to AV pros. Check availability and ask additional questions about their skills. Add AV Pros to Favorites: Companies can add AV Pros as favorites so they can build a roster of professionals for easy access.

All applicants are vetted by AV Junction; and then receive a “verified” check mark on their profiles. All participating AV Pros can showcase their skills on a dedicated profile and market themselves to a focused AV audience, search for jobs and send direct messages to employers.

AV Junction is available to commercial and residential systems integrators, rental, live event and staging companies, exhibit and production houses, and audiovisual manufacturers in 25 countries.

I did a podcast with Weatherhead about 15 months ago, in which he related how the service worked and why it was needed …