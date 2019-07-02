Charlotte Office Tower Lobby Adds Huge, Curved 4K LED Wall

This is a newly installed and fired-up direct view LED video wall in the lobby of a new office tower in the financial services-dominant downtown of Charlotte, NC, spotted on Linkedin.

The thing is a beast – large enough to deliver 4K visuals even though the pixel pitch is 4.7mm, which is almost 2X the pitch of displays that are called fine pitch (usually 2.5mm or tighter). The gently curved video wall is a Nanolumens product, and the integrator is Cenero, a local company that also did the big LED walls in the new part of Charlotte’s airport.

Content by Second Story.

 

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Dave Haynes

