DSF NYC Summer Mixer Set For July 17th

The Digital Signage Federation is holding a summertime mixer in New York City on July 17th at the offices of the creative studio C&G Partners.

The mixer will run for two hours, starting at 5 PM. There will be drinks and light hors d’oeuvres.

RSVPs are limited to 60 people.

Admission is free for members, end users and integrator company attendees, and $10 for non-member vendors.

C&G Partners is at 116 E 16th St, FL 10, New York, NY 10003. If you are trying to place that, it is just off Union Square.