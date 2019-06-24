Touch Taiwan Expects 40,000 For Show Focused On Emerging Display Tech Like Micro & MiniLED

This seems to be the Year of the Trade Show around Sixteen:Nine. So far, I’ve done six, and number seven will be Touch Taiwan, in late August in Taipei.

It is the biggest event of the year for Taiwan’s display industry, and should pull some 40,000 attendees Aug. 28-30 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

Several industrial associations – including Taiwan Display Union Association (TUDA), Taiwan TFT LCD Association (TTLA), Taiwan Flat Panel Display Materials Devices Association (TDMDA), Taiwan Electronic Equipment Industry Association (TEEIA), and the Taipei wing of the Society for Information Display – collaborate to run the biggest show in the country’s sector.

The show says Taiwan’s display industry scores annual production value of NT$1.4 trillion and has a total of near 150,000 employees, while also spawning the development of related electronic equipment and materials, AI-based smart production and smart machinery, involving over 300,000 employees.

I am going for four reasons:

1 – The show invited me and is covering much of the cost. They have no set rules around what I cover or write about, other than me agreeing I’ll write about it. Since I am going, that’s kind of a given and I can’t just spend all my time in Taipei at Din Tae Fungs eating soup dumplings. I don’t know but assume the driver there is raising overseas awareness of the show, and bringing in press is cost-effective versus things like online advertising;

2 – Little Taiwan is a huge, somewhat stealthy player in digital signage hardware and tech in general. AUO is Taiwanese. So is Delta (not the airline). So is Foxconn, which has 1M+ workers and owns Sharp;

3 – I’ll learn stuff, and pass that on;

4 – I really enjoy Taiwan. Ridiculously nice people. Great food (did I mention soup dumplings already?) And a capital city that is westernized and easy to get around. It is very Chinese, but with almost none of the crazy of a mainland Chinese city. English is commonly used, though photos on menus can come in very handy if you try to eat local.

The show says a big focus this year is one microLED and miniLED, two technologies I am on a quest to learn more and more about, as they impact direct view LED displays, as well as LCD, because of backlights.

Says Touch Taiwan:

Taiwan now sees an important cluster of Micro LED and Mini LED production, and following three years of development, Mini LED backlight technology can officially compete with OLED in the display domain. Along with the rollout of conceptual products by leading players such as AUO, Samsung and Sony, the industry-anticipated application market is taking shape at an accelerated pace. This has driven many domestic and overseas supply chain players to jump on the Micro/Mini LED bandwagon, helping to double the scale of this year’s thematic pavilion for “Micro LED/Mini LED Products and Solutions.”

Exhibits at the area covers diverse Micro/Mini LED application products and solutions, key components, process materials, manufacturing equipment, mass transfer equipment, AOI instrument, and driver ICs, providing a one-stop shopping platform for professional buyers.

During the exhibition period, the third International Micro LED Display Conference will be held, and prominent firms including AUO, Mikro Mesa, Nation Star,

SelfArray. 3D-Micromac, PlayNitride, SUZUKI, Chipone (iML) and TOPCON will be invited to shed lights on Micro LED-related technological applications and future

development outlook. Additionally, panel discussions will also be arranged, allowing domestic and overseas speakers to conduct direct exchanges with the audience, discuss Micro LED mass production solutions, and help attendees better understand the latest development trends for Micro LED display technologies and how leading players are proceeding with their deployments in Micro LED development and volume production.

If you are in the region, or thinking of flying over, this is the registration link – https://www.touchtaiwan.com/en/visitorReg.asp?utm_source=TOUCH2019&utm_medium=%23BOB