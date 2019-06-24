New 4th Gen Raspberry Pi Has 4X RAM And Does Dual 4K

The UK-based Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced the 4th generation of its micro PC board – a Raspberry Pi 4 that for a $35 barebones price has 4X the RAM of earlier versions, as well as a faster CPU and graphics, faster Ethernet, dual-band Wi-Fi, twice the amount of HDMI outputs, and two USB 3 ports.

The $35 unit comes with 1 GB of RAM and 2 costs $45, while 4 is $55. It is important to note that the final cost of a PI will be more as things like a power supply, SD card, case and cables are still needed, but is still going to be cheaper than, for example, and entry-level Intel NUC.

Low-costs Pis have been used for digital signage since the first version was debuted roughly five years ago, and successive versions have added more capability. It helped, a lot, if the software company using Raspberry Pi hardware invested the time and resources to get the most of the units.

Here’s the launch video:

I’d imagine the same thing will apply here, as some testing by Tom’s Hardware found the Pi 4 would struggle running full screen YouTube. “Unfortunately, even streaming 1080p YouTube videos is a challenge at this point. Running at 1080p resolution, full screen video trailer for Stranger Things showed obvious jerkiness. However, the playback was smooth when I watched the same clip in a smaller window. The same problem occurred, even when I dropped the stream’s resolution down to 480p. Playing offline 1080p videos works well, provided your screen is at 1920 x 1080 or lower resolution. A downloaded trailer of Avenger’s Endgame was perfectly smooth when I watched it using the VLC player.”

I’ve seen enough Pi demos to know even V1 could easily run full-screen HD video, and if you read the review, it generally raves about the device.

The official specs say it can do 4K from dual outputs.

Two UK companies – Screenly and Silver Curve – have arguably the most experience around with using Pi for signage. I have notes into the heads of both, asking for their opinion.

For the nerds out there, here are the specs:

Broadcom BCM2711, Quad core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC @ 1.5GHz

1GB, 2GB or 4GB LPDDR4-2400 SDRAM (depending on model)

2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz IEEE 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, BLE

Gigabit Ethernet

2 USB 3.0 ports; 2 USB 2.0 ports.

Raspberry Pi standard 40 pin GPIO header (fully backwards compatible with previous boards)

2 × micro-HDMI ports (up to 4kp60 supported)

2-lane MIPI DSI display port

2-lane MIPI CSI camera port

4-pole stereo audio and composite video port

H.265 (4kp60 decode), H264 (1080p60 decode, 1080p30 encode)

OpenGL ES 3.0 graphics

Micro-SD card slot for loading operating system and data storage

5V DC via USB-C connector (minimum 3A*)

5V DC via GPIO header (minimum 3A*)

Power over Ethernet (PoE) enabled (requires separate PoE HAT)

Operating temperature: 0 – 50 degrees C ambient * A good quality 2.5A power supply can be used if downstream USB peripherals consume less than 500mA in total.

