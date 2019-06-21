DPAA Study: Awareness, Understanding And Use Of DOOH All On Rise

The DPAA has released results of a new survey about the attitudes about digital out-of-home media and how it is used.

“As with our past planner surveys, these latest results will prove invaluable in helping our industry deliver more value to the ad community, sell more effectively and increase budget shares,” says Barry Frey, the president and CEO of the DPAA. “Digital out-of-home is consistently among the fastest-growing media sectors, and this survey provides us with great insights and direction on how to ensure that this growth not only continues, but accelerates, in the coming years.”

Study highlights include …

Awareness is up: 63% of respondents said they are aware that DOOH can be bought programmatically, a sharp increase from 39% in 2016. And 63% said they would be more likely to recommend DOOH media given its availability in programmatic buying systems.

DOOH + Mobile Also Up: 52% of planners said they have recommended media plans that used DOOH and mobile together, up from 44% in 2016. The planners’ enthusiasm for DOOH-mobile tie-ins can be seen in their greater likelihood of recommending DOOH in the future if mobile is used in each of these ways:

To retarget ads that have already been delivered on DOOH: 83%

To measure DOOH audiences through tracking device IDs: 79%

To attribute retail visits to DOOH: 78%

Attribution, Marketing Mix Models Drive Growth: Planners were asked to select the factors they believed to be important in driving DOOH growth in location-based buys. The leading responses:

Attribution of purchase in multi-touch attribution models: 89%

Attribution of traffic in stores: 86%

Marketing mix models showing positive impact of DOOH on business outcomes: 85%

Third-party metrics that guarantee DOOH ads were served and viewable: 83%

Use of mobile data to track location of consumers before and after their exposure to DOOH screens: 82%

Attribution Studies, Device ID Data and Inclusion in Reach & Frequency Software Are Key: 75% of respondents said that attribution studies are important for evaluating DOOH (rated 4 or 5 on 5-point scale). 71% cited data on consumers’ locations obtained through device IDs, and 69% said the inclusion of DOOH in media planning software for reach & frequency.

The DPAA survey also says geo-targeting tops the list of reasons for recommending DOOH:

2018 (Rank) 2016 (Rank)

Geo-target by DMA, zip codes or hyper-locally 81% (1) 67% (1)

Connect with consumers on path to purchase 64% (2) 55% (2)

As part of an omni-channel strategy 54% (3) 7% (10)*

Target consumers by contextual relevance 38% (4) 30% (4)

Complement TV buy 34% (5) 26% (5)

The survey also found DOOH is getting into the planning process earlier: 77% of planners said that DOOH is entering the planning process in the early stages, exceeding the 68% who reported DOOH as an early stage consideration the previous year.

Finally, planners believe out-of-home’s (including DOOH) “fair and equitable” share of media budgets today should be 21% (on average), and that in two years they said that should rise to 24% (on average).