This is the Footlocker store on 34th Street in New York, across from Macy’s.

An industry colleague sent me a photo showing the huge LED wall, intersected by an escalator, was out. Not good, but I figured, cut the guys a break – it could be a maintenance issue and maybe the screen was back on an hour after the photo was shot.

Guy went back the next day. Still out … or Footlocker is doing very somber, minimalist messaging. Gray paint would have been cheaper.