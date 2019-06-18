Podcast Production Being Reworked – Short Hiatus

If you listen regularly to the 16:9 Podcasts, you may have noticed some hiccups with the production and release timing of some recent episodes. Some have been late and others have had minor boo-boos or levels that weren’t uniform.

This has been pointed out to the guy who has been doing the sound engineering for me for the last couple of years, and the response was a hearty “It’s not me, it’s you.”

Didn’t go over terribly well with me, as all I do is send files and give him a few days to do his sound leveling thing.

I have also had some issues with the cloud-based recording platform, due in part to MacOS, the Chrome browser and Thunderbolt connectors not playing nice. That took forever to sort out.

So … I am going to use a couple of weeks to re-tool things a bit – new sound engineering resource, maybe a new recording platform. Back by early July.

In the meantime, there are some 160 episodes in the can and all readily accessible here. And free, thanks to the ongoing support of Screenfeed. The content company just signed on to sponsor year 4’s episodes!