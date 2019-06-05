LG Re-Announces Big Orlando Airport Video Wall (Worth Seeing!)

LG is a bit cheekily re-announcing and re-marketing the vast videowall installation at Orlando’s airport that uses some 700 of its smart display screens.

It pushed out a press release this morning encouraging AV pros coming in to Orlando International Airport next week for InfoComm 2019 to have a look. The screens have been there for a couple of years (saw them when leaving InfoComm 2017!), with the project supposed to wrap by early 2018.

While this is a bit like politicians re-announcing infrastructure projects and programs, I do think it is worthwhile for signage people who will be in Orlando to check it out.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) had a total of 700 LG 55-inch ultra-thin-bezel videowall screens installed to create a continuous 1,561-foot digital display wall behind airline counters. There are another 500 LG displays used for way-finding, from the check-in areas to concessions to security checkpoints.

John Newsome, GOAA’s Chief Information Officer, describes the videowall as “a digital canvas that provides unparalleled opportunities for airline and local area branding, for the airport’s design concept called the ‘Orlando Experience’ and for improved customer service, through information and entertainment.”

The job was done by communications/IT solutions provider SITA, working with the content design shop Synect and using YCD’s video wall software. RP Visuals did the custom mounts.

I like this because of the way the pretty much seamless ribbons create a big, adjustable canvas that allows for interesting, fun content and also enables airport ops to easily juggle check-in desk assignments, which is likely a big thing for a vacation destination that has lots of charter airlines coming in for only certain times of year and not every day.

If you are going to Orlando, take a few minutes and have a look at the check-in level where the big horizontal ribbon is used. The TSA security area also has a lot of screens in a ribbon set-up.