SEGD Toronto Plans June 27th Micro-Conference About Digital Design

The Toronto chapter of theSociety for Experiential Graphic Design (SEGD) is running a micro-conference in that city on June 27th – talking about digital applications in physical spaces.

The speakers:

Alexandre Simionescu Principal at Float4, Montreal

Bryan Meszaros CEO & Founder of Open Eye Global / SEGD President, New York

Laurence Roberts Principal / Creative Director / Head of Interactive at Forge Media+Design, Toronto

Marcos Terenzio VP, Creative & Strategy at iGotcha Media, Toronto

Location and Time:

The Catalyst @ FCAD, Ryerson U (80 Gould Street, Toronto)

Doors open at 6:30pm – Speakers start at 7 pm sharp

The event is hosted by the Toronto SEGD chapter and is a continuation of a “speaker-series that invites professionals from within and outside the experiential-design community to share their thoughts, ideas and experiences.”

Tickets are only $10 and are available online starting today.

A reminder that there is a Digital Signage Federation – Toronto chapter breakfast event on Thursday in Mississauga, at Samsung’s briefing centre. Subject is digital in food services environments.