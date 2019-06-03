Medical Trade Show Booth Comes To Life Using Custom Creative On LED Wall

In the past year or so I have really started to notice a lot of big printed graphics make way for LED in trade show booths, and not just for display industry shows.

This is the GlaxoSmithKline booth at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, held recently in Chicago.

The digital work was done by Fusion CI Studios (the small shop best known for its CGI waterfalls).

I asked, and was told this is; “5,000 frames, 2x 4k, more than 3 minutes of continuous particle fx with complex morphing behavior & booth interaction.”

I know what some of that means …

Content is nicely done and presumably means something to the attendees, and I like how HD LCDs are integrated into the overall booth wall.

This is a great example of what’s possible when the budget is there (and GSK has budget). Using LED instead of print graphics certainly enables a marketer to show multiple visuals, which is efficient. But taken to the next step with this, with this sort of thing you have contextual visuals I’m sure can’t help but draw attention.