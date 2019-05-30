OOH Ad Revenues Up 6% In US In Q1 2019: OAAA

Overall out of home (OOH) advertising revenue in the U.S. went up 6% in Q1 2019 compared to the previous year, accounting for $1.78 billion in spending, based on new numbers released by the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA).

The numbers don’t distinguish between static and digital, but more and more of what’s out there on billboards, street furniture and other faces is now a display, not print.

Says the OAAA:

Four of the top 10 product categories posted increases equal to or greater than the overall quarterly increase including Insurance & Real Estate +18.2 percent, Media & Advertising +13.4 percent, Miscellaneous Local Services & Amusements +7.8 percent; and Financial +6.0.

Ranked in order of OOH spending, the top 10 advertisers in the first quarter were McDonald’s, Apple, Geico, Amazon, T-Mobile, HBO, Warner Bros Pictures, Google, Chevrolet, and American Express.

Twenty-nine of the top 100 OOH advertisers more than doubled OOH spend from the first quarter of 2018 including Door Dash Food Delivery, Cisco, LVMH, Groupon, Pluto TV, EA (Electronic Arts), LogMeIn.Com, Vimeo, Tazo, Stitch Fix Clothing Store, Michigan Hotels and Resorts, Uber, New York City Department Of Health & Mental Hygiene, Allstate, Salesforce, Deloitte, Target, Redfin Real Estate, Amazon, T-Mobile, TD, CNN, CBS, Paramount Pictures, Anheuser-Busch, Warner Bros Pictures, Spotify, Hulu, and 20th Century Fox Pictures.

“OOH audiences are younger and more affluent than the average US consumer, and that’s very attractive to many brands,” said Stephen Freitas, OAAA chief marketing officer. “And, a new Nielsen study found 66 percent of smartphone users have been prompted by an OOH ad to take some type of action with their phone.”

The revenue estimates that include data from Miller Kaplan and Kantar Media and OAAA member company affidavits. Revenue estimates include digital and static billboard, street furniture, transit, place-based, and cinema advertising.