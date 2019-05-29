Sydney’s New Metro Line Dotted With E-Paper Information Signs

The first 36 kilometers of Australia’s biggest public transport project, the newly-opened Sydney Metro Northwest line, are interspersed with stops that provide steadily updated schedule/status information on solar-powered e-paper screens.

Installed from Tallawong to Chatswood, 50 urban bus stops – the biggest deployment of these smart signs anywhere in the world – show interchange bus departure times at each metro station, connecting via 4G.

Each screen is waterproof and tamper-resistant, using two tiled 13-inch electronic paper screens. Because it is e-paper, the screens need no backlight during the day and use a front-light for uninterrupted visibility at night, powered by a solar cell.

The solar aspect of this achieves a few things:

  • The stops are completely independent from the city’s electrical network;
  • No trenching or power/networking cables needed, which is usually big $$$;
  • They go in with a handful of nuts and bolts.

The signs are designed by Mercury Innovation and powered by the Slovenian firm Visionect, which with Mercury was already providing e-paper update screens to Sydney’s transport system, in what looks like a test around the downtown town hall.

