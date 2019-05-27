Single DOOH Campaign Targets Almost 6,000 U.S. Ad Faces At Once

Las Vegas-based Digital OOH start-up Adomni is touting what it calls the largest single national programmatic digital billboard campaign ever booked in the U.S.

A campaign for a new line of skin care products targets 4,300+ U.S. roadside digital billboards and 1,500+ digital video screens in 200+ shopping malls. Spots were booked using’s Adomni’s online buying platform and they ran Wednesday morning shortly before the product launched online.

The campaign for www.kylieskin.com ran with inventory from several media owners, including Lamar Advertising, Clear Channel Outdoor, Lightbox OOH Video Network and Superior Digital Billboards. Multiple pieces of creative artwork were switched out throughout the day.

