DSF Toronto Plans June 6th Mixer Based On Digital In Dining

Capital Networks’ Kelly Smith and the Toronto chapter of the Digital Signage Federation have organized the second in what is planned as a running series of breakfast mixers.

The June 6th event is focused on Digital In Dining, and features people from McDonalds and Aramark, as well as iGotcha Media. The event is out in Mississauga at Samsung’s Canadian HQ. The display giant has a great meeting space that includes a VERY large fine pitch LED wall that’s used for presentations.

Program Schedule

8:00 – 9:00– Registration and Breakfast

9:00 – 9:50 – Program Presentation

10 am – 11:00 – Optional Connected House tours & Networking

Program

Menu boards, kiosks, and interactive customer experiences, with an expert panel talking about the part these technologies are playing in the in-restaurant experience.

Presenters include:

Solange Bernard – Senior Manager of Media, CRM & Partnerships, McDonalds Canada

Gajen Indrakumaran – Director, Digital Technologies, Aramark

Marcos Terenzio – VP Creative & Strategy, iGotcha Media

There’s breakfast and coffee, but sadly no Bloody Caesars, the Canadian version of a Bloody Mary. Despite that, I’d go … but it’s now a 21-hour drive.

For help with registration, please contact [email protected].